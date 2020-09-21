Faster 5G is on its way, and here’s how we’ll get it

The Federal Communications Commission’s offices in the District don’t feature arable land, but they are where government regulators cultivate swaths of spectrum for use by wireless carriers.

It’s not a fast process, but it’s essential to keep our bits flowing as smartphone use escalates while 5G wireless begins to connect many more devices beyond phones. And a round of upcoming auctions promises to fill the missing middle of that next-generation standard, making its faster speeds far more available—without requiring today’s smartphone shoppers to replace their newest purchases.

What makes evolution in wireless possible is this opening up of greenfield spectrum,” says Harold Feld, senior vice president at the D.C.-based nonprofit policy group Public Knowledge. “Every time we’ve moved forward, we’ve had a bunch of auctions to create the new spectrum that we’re gonna need.”

Starting in 2018, the FCC has mapped out a series of frequency bands that will be opened for 5G use in a series of auctions that should raise tens of billions of dollars for the federal government.

Unlike the first 5G bands allocated under the Obama administration—millimeter-wave frequencies that offer speeds as fast as wired fiber-optic broadband but only over a thousand feet or so—the bands spotlighted in the FCC’s 5G Fast plan occupy promising midband frequencies above today’s 4G frequencies that are also now starting to host slightly faster 5G service.

The biggest impact for your average consumer is midband,” says Avi Greengart, founder and lead analyst at Techsponential. “That’s where you still get some coverage indoors, and you get significantly faster than 4G speeds.” Public Knowledge’s Feld adds: “One of the peculiarities of how 5G works is that it actually works best with midband.”