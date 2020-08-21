‘Save the post office’ rallies are happening at tons of USPS locations. Find one with this map

Do you feel passionately about maintaining the vitality and robustness of the United States Postal Service during this most unusual of presidential election cycles? If so, you can make your voice heard this weekend.

A coalition of groups led by MoveOn is spearheading a “day of action” at USPS locations around the country. That day is Saturday, August 22, and the number of events is rapidly growing. At last count there were more than 645 events planned in cities large and small. Organizers say they will take place at 11 a.m. local time.

With the 2020 election approaching and the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the USPS has been thrust into the unlikely role of political lightning rod. Both President Trump and Louis DeJoy—the postmaster general he appointed—have been accused of trying to undermine mail services in the lead-up to November 3, and Trump has all but admitted that his motivation is voter suppression. Activists organizing the “Save the Post Office” rallies say they will demand DeJoy’s resignation.

If you’re interested in getting involved, the interactive map and online search functions on MoveOn’s website make it easy. You can just plug in your zip code or click the map to find an event near you. Due to social distancing rules, organizers are being encouraged to keep the events to 50 people or fewer, and they’re filling up fast.

You can check out the map and additional information on the website.