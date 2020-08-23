This is why we need to keep having virtual meetings after we go back to the office

Before the lockdown, people who voluntarily worked remotely were often marginalized compared with their colleagues working in the office. Studies show that remote workers could often feel professionally and socially isolated .

The physical distance between remote workers and their on-site colleagues meant they missed out on learning opportunities. Those working remotely would also frequently miss ad hoc conversations and collaborations in the workplace, formal and informal team meetings, and in-person social events, such as after-work drinks. Remote workers would often feel excluded from the team.

But when the pandemic struck, many people usually based in the office were forced to work from home, too. Businesses had to use technology in new and imaginative ways to allow teams to collaborate and perform work-related tasks. Our research suggests that this enforced working from home put remote workers on an equal footing with their office-working colleagues. We can learn from this to make sure remote workers don’t feel excluded in the future.

How teams responded

In our study, we interviewed 29 knowledge workers–that is, people who work with information in a white-collar setting–about their experiences of team collaboration during the pandemic. Our participants came from countries all over the world, including New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

We found that during enforced working from home, digital collaboration platforms such as Zoom, Skype, or Microsoft Teams operated as double-edged swords. They simultaneously served as an “equalizer” by allowing greater collaboration with previously marginalized remote workers but also created challenges.

With all knowledge workers operating remotely, digital platforms became the only channel for communicating and collaborating. To mitigate the lack of in-person conversations and meetings, some teams started to hold frequent online check-ins and regular formal meetings, virtual coffee catch-ups, after-work drinks, and digital networking events with other colleagues and associates.

Many remote workers who had previously missed out on physical after-work drinks, catch-ups, and meetings could join their colleagues virtually instead. They felt much more included and part of the team. As one of our participants said: