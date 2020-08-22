Grooming, pooping, pacing: Survey shows what people are really doing when they should be in a virtual meeting

Social distancing has more workers dialing in from home, trying to focus with all the distractions and temptations of home. Other workers are struggling with technical issues. Some are stuck putting up with their coworkers’ tech issues and sick of saying, “Can you mute yourself?” for the one-thousandth time.

With so many meetings virtual, we surveyed 2,000 American workers to find out how workers are coping.

Keep reading to see what workers’ are actually doing during those Zoom meetings, and what they are absolutely sick of (hint: it’s all the meetings).

People are most annoyed by unnecessary meetings.

After meetings that could have been emails, workers are most frustrated by loud background noises, late starts, and technical difficulties

Most states (a whopping 20!) are most likely to be checking their emails during meetings

12 states say they are multitasking and doing other work during meetings

50% of workers have one to three hours of meetings a week, which is too bad for the 20% of workers who find meetings a waste of time

When Rhode Islanders aren’t paying attention during meetings, they’re surfing the web for something a little more interesting

Crunch, crunch—that sound might be the six states that are snacking during meetings

Overall, most people are just trying to do their jobs more efficiently—answering emails and multitasking to get things done. However, it is no surprise that workers are tempted to send a quick text or take advantage of their proximity to the kitchen to grab a snack.

Over 15% of people are bold enough to do household chores during that Zoom meeting. Hope the sound is off, or colleagues might hear the beautiful music of the dishwasher being loaded. Another 9% are interrupted from their meeting by childcare. I guess their crying kid doesn’t care about quarterly profits.

Curious about the others? So were we. Luckily our survey respondents were happy to enlighten us.