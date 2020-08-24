Telehealth has a hidden downside

Doctors are quick to adopt new technologies when they are used to treat illnesses, but they are practically luddites when it comes to the technology used to communicate with us, their patients. But one of the pandemic’s more surprising side effects has been the new drive to treat patients remotely via telemedicine. Now, in the rush to expand contactless medicine, doctors are moving much faster than the regulators, potentially leaving some patients at risk.

Routine appointments that once happened in person are moving onto digital platforms, raising the risk of hacking in real time and threatening doctor-patient confidentiality. Telehealth was a multibillion-dollar industry before the arrival of COVID-19, but use increased nationally by more than 5,000% in both April and May 2020 when compared to the prior year. The money involved is staggering. Earlier this month virtual healthcare provider Teledoc announced the purchase of Livongo, a mobile health management platform, for $18.5 billion in what amounted to the largest digital health deal in history. But there was consolidation even prior to the pandemic.

In 2019, Amazon purchased PillPack for $753 million, giving the tech behemoth an entry point to the consumer prescription delivery sector. Google attempted to snap up Fitbit for a cool $2.1 billion, but the acquisition is delayed pending a European Union investigation into data protection.

It is easy to see why companies like Amazon are interested in exploiting the telehealth market. The average PillPack user in 2018 generated $5,000 in revenue, nearly four times the typical Prime user. And as most PillPack users are in their 50s and 60s, they are statistically less likely to switch away to rival firms.

More importantly, these patients are an invaluable source of data. Amazon is already utilizing AWS and the Alexa voice division to consolidate medical records and data mine customer information. Independent pharmacists have warned that Amazon violates patient privacy, calling rival pharmacists’ customers to request that they transfer their prescriptions to Amazon. Amazon has refused to reveal how it obtained these patients health and contact data. Additionally, one Amazon data vendor, ReMy Health, recently came under fire for concealing who has access to its sensitive patient information.

Even without corporate consolidation, telemedicine poses pronounced privacy and security risks. As the number of telehealth transactions grows, so too does the attractiveness of telehealth providers as targets for hackers and other malicious actors. Last year, prior to the pandemic, the healthcare industry already saw a 49% increase in hacking, impacting 41.4 million patient records.

Sadly, the federal laws that protect this growing pool of data have gone largely unchanged for a quarter century. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) offers several protections for patient data. But in March, the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights announced it would “exercise enforcement discretion and waive penalties for HIPAA violations” for remote healthcare service. In other words, telemedicine providers got a free pass on privacy. Suspending privacy protections as an emergency measure makes sense, but more than five months later, there’s a real risk that this temporary workaround will become a permanent loophole.