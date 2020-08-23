How to watch the Indy 500 live on NBC without cable

Unless you count the Goodyear tire controversy, the biggest story in the automotive world this weekend has to be the Indianapolis 500.

The popular racing event, rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now set to take place this afternoon (Sunday, August 23) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It will feature 33 drivers racing at top speeds for 200 laps. Like many sporting events in the age of COVID, this one will have no fans in the stands. You can check out the full starting lineup here.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the 2020 Indy 500 live on your phone, computer, or TV app, you’ll need access to NBC or NBC Sports. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET and the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m.

Streaming services

You can watch NBC Sports live on the following standalone streaming services that offer the network as part of a bundle:

Many of those services offer a free promotional period if you haven’t signed up before. Remember to check your zip code first to make sure NBC is offered in your area.

NBC Sports online

You can watch NBC live on the network’s website or with the NBC Sports mobile apps on iOS or Android. You’ll need login credentials with a pay-TV provider for this option.

Free ways to watch

If you’re in one of the 22 markets served by Locast, it’s worth a try. The nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks online for free.