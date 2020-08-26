How crowdfunded investments could make wealth distribution more equitable for Black Americans

The murder of George Floyd, and too many others, sparked a nationwide conversation about race and the need to create a society built on equality and justice. We need reform across all facets of society from education to our justice systems, but a major source of strife throughout American history has been the disenfranchisement of Black Americans from equal participation in the established financial systems.

Analyzing disparities in income between Blacks and whites fails to show the whole picture. Wealth is a more comprehensive measure, as it can be passed on and includes such assets and financial instruments as stocks, bonds, and equity in private companies. As reported in a New York Times article in the 1619 Project, “Though black people make up nearly 13% of the United States population, they hold less than 3% of the nation’s total wealth.” This means that “median family wealth for white people is $171,000, compared with just $17,600 for black people.”

This is unacceptable, and reparations should have been paid, as General William Sherman commanded shortly after the end of the Civil War. It was President Andrew Johnson who rescinded the order after Lincoln’s assassination and returned the land plots that were set aside for freed slaves to plantation owners.

We must right this wrong, but beyond reparations and policy changes, embracing the opportunities presented by the crowdfunded investment ecosystem is something Black Americans, and all Americans, can do immediately to begin restructuring the wealth demographics of our country. Though far from an all-encompassing avenue to right the financial wrongs of our past, as the founder and chief strategy adviser of Title3Funds, I strongly believe in the opportunities created by this relatively new investment asset class.

Benefits of equity crowdfunding for Black-owned businesses

Historically, only a limited pool of people was able to benefit from equity investments in private companies—an asset class with one of the greatest potentials for growth, even over stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments. This pool of people consisted of accredited investors, individuals with high net worth who also happened to be mostly white and male. When the JOBS Act went into effect in 2016, all of that changed. For the first time, everyday people could invest in private companies and benefit from the success of those businesses’ growth. By participating in this growing asset class, Black Americans gain more avenues of wealth creation for themselves while supporting businesses they believe in.

Black entrepreneurs face many more challenges obtaining access to capital compared to their white counterparts. In 2018, just 1% of VC funding went to black founders and only 3% of investment partners were African American. This is due to a history of disenfranchisement by banks and lenders, but also because of the laws governing VC funds. For the most part, VC funds can include no more than 99 investors, which means to raise a $100 million-dollar fund, firms need to collect an average of $1 million per investor. There is a small circle of people with that level of wealth, the majority of whom are white, male, and who tend to support the entrepreneurs they know from attending elite colleges or working at tech giants like Facebook or Google. Elizabeth Yin at the Hustle Fund explains in her blog post, “[this] is why you don’t see new money or new ideas go into investing. Literally, change is prevented by the laws that are in place.”

How to get started investing in companies you believe in

When deciding where to put your money, the same basic tenets apply regardless of the type of investment opportunity.