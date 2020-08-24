Google wants to solve streaming. Microsoft did it 7 years ago

The average person subscribes to three streaming services. Keeping them straight is a mess. But a fix may be coming soon.

According to a convincing leak courtesy of the blog Chrome Story, Google has been working on a new platform called Kaleidoscope. It appears to be a website that combines all of your streaming services in one place—including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, though conceivably Hulu, HBO Max, and others, too.

The need for such a utility is obvious. Every subscription streaming service currently lives in its own app. That means it’s not just hard to remember which service has that new show you want to watch. It’s also almost impossible to know if any of your services already include a given movie you want to watch for free, or if you have to pony up the cash for a rental.

Obviously, it stinks to rent something on Amazon you’re already paying for on Netflix. And in theory, Kaleidoscope could be infused with Google’s powerful search tools to solve this problem, cross referencing your own subscription footprint to know exactly what you can watch at any given moment.

While Google did not respond for comment, it’s easy to imagine what Kaleidoscope would feel like to use. Because seven years ago, another big tech company tackled this same problem, and just about solved it better than anyone else—before it gave up and moved on. That company was Microsoft.

The year was 2013 when Microsoft released its Xbox One console. Under the vision of Microsoft’s former chief production officer Marc Whitten, the Xbox One was poised to be not just another gaming system, but that mega-intelligent PC in the living room that technologists had imagined for decades. It’s easy to forget today how radical the One was, with a Kinect depth sensing camera that could recognize your face to log you in, and a functional voice control interface that launched a full year before Amazon’s Echo.

Eventually, Microsoft imagined that your Xbox would control your whole home, activating smart devices via infrared blasts (the same proven technology inside your TV remote). But to launch the console, Microsoft set its sights a bit lower, and aimed to fix the increasingly fragmented television watching experience.