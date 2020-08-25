How to keep your career moving forward—even in a pandemic

While the pandemic has slowed down the pace of life, for many, it has also slowed the pace of career advancement. Companies concerned about revenue may not be making new hires or giving out promotions or raises right now. Professional development and training budgets may be slashed or frozen—not that there are many seminars or conferences to go to, anyway.

If you want to keep building your skills and positioning yourself for advancement, you may just have to do it yourself, says Keri Ohlrich, CEO of PR consulting firm Abracci Group and coauthor of The Way of the HR Warrior: Leading the Charge to Transform Your Career and Organization. “You are the main person who controls your own development,” she says. “I worked at really big companies. And [employees] would sit and say, ‘Well, what is the company going to do for me?’ You’re going to wait a long time for the company to do something for you.”

Instead, take matters into your own hands to ensure you’re moving along your career path in the best possible way now.

Check in with yourself

Before you keep charging forward, take a moment to think about what you want—and why, says career coach and therapist Brieanna Scolaro. The pandemic has made some people rethink their priorities. You may be dealing with personal or mental health challenges triggered by the pandemic. Or you may be facing professional constraints like a reduced team size or budget. Those can be real challenges that may affect what you can reasonably accomplish now, she says.

“What we do need to do now is reevaluate what our goals are, and how they fit in a pandemic world. So if you have been really trying to go for promotion, or you are about to launch a huge project, what are your goals within that? And what are your timelines around that? Maybe you need to adjust the goal that you had or the expectation of your work performance,” she says. Also, look at the “why” behind the goal. What do you hope to get out of achieving it? Exploring the real needs behind the drive can often give you insight about what you really want, she says.

Get the counsel you need

Once you’re clear about what you want, think about the people who can help you stay on track with your development. Ohlrich recommends assembling your personal “board of directors.” These are trusted mentors, colleagues, and advisers who can give you the advice and feedback you need.

It may be a good idea to talk to your manager, too, says Bruce Tulgan, founder and CEO of leadership consultancy RainmakerThinking and author of The Art of Being Indispensable at Work: Win Influence, Beat Overcommitment, and Get the Right Things Done. If you have a good relationship with your manager, reach out and brainstorm about how to keep developing your skills. Your boss may need help with a stretch project or have ideas about how you can learn something new. This also gives you the opportunity to reinforce how you add value. “Here’s my plans for the week. Here are my priorities. I want to make sure I clarified ground rules, marching orders, what can I do to add value,” he says. That’s an important part of making yourself indispensable.