Your kid’s Hasbro water gun may have a lead problem. What to do if you bought one from Target

Hasbro is recalling an estimated 52,900 water guns because a decorative sticker on the toys contains more lead than the federal government allows.

The green-and-orange Super Soaker XP 20 and the orange-and-blue Super Soaker XP 30 were sold at Target between March and July 2020, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The news comes during a summer when millions of children across the United States are entertaining themselves outdoors with seasonal toys, as day camps, sleepover camps, municipal youth programs, and community centers are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who bought the water blasters are advised to take them away from children and unscrew the tanks from the water guns to return to Hasbro for a refund.

The XP 20 costs about $8 and the XP 30, around $13.

There have been no reported injuries, the CPSC says.

Lead exposure can damage children’s brains and nervous systems and impede physical and cognitive development, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.