How mindfulness can help ward off anxiety during a pandemic

Many months into the COVID-19 crisis, uncertainty looms over us like a thick sheet of smoke and uncertainty pervades. We’ve taken safety measures, attempted to boost our immune system, and binged all the articles on how to stay healthy amid the virus. It’s fair to say we’ve spent the bulk of the year fretting (with good reason) about our physical health.

But as a leader, I want to talk about something equally important: Maintaining mental well-being.

I’m not going to sugarcoat it; my own sense of security has often felt threatened these past months. I’ve juggled more hats than I ever thought possible; and like everyone else, I struggle with knowing how to deal with chronic uncertainty. As someone used to making year-long plans in advance, losing a sense of control is something I grapple with on a daily basis.

At the same time, I’m also CEO of a company, Jotfrom, with over 250 employees. A big part of my job involves being a role model to my team. And that means recognizing the emotional impact of these times—not brushing it under the rug.

Back in May, the World Health Organization warned of “a massive increase in mental health conditions in the coming months,” caused by distress and isolation. We need more leaders who will address these mental health concerns within their companies.

As coauthors Kelly Greenwood and Natasha Krol write for Harvard Business Review, “Being honest about your mental health struggles as a leader opens the door for employees to feel comfortable talking with you about…challenges of their own.” In speaking up, managers are cultivating a leadership style that breeds trust and improves employee performance.

I’ve found that being transparent is the only way we can gain any sort of clarity, which is why I’d like to share what I’ve learned from navigating my own fears. Below are three simple strategies that allow me to be more present for my team and help rise above uncertainty.