To-do lists are dead. Use these 3 daily hacks to stick to your priorities and get more done

Gone are the days of the to-do list. It’s all about working on your priorities . But with all the distractions in the world—social media feeds, kids, new podcast episodes, kids again—our priorities can often be shelved without us even realizing it.

If you’re having trouble “prioritizing your priorities,” you’re not alone. McKinsey asked some 1,500 executives about the way they spent their time and found that just 9% were “very satisfied” with it, less than half “somewhat satisfied,” and about one-third “actively dissatisfied.” Only a little more than half reported that their allocation of time matched the strategic priorities of the organizations they lead.

Particularly during an ongoing pandemic, it may take some proactive measures on your part to keep yourself on track. As someone who has been self-employed since 2008, these three strategies have been incredibly useful in making sure I stick to my businesses’ priorities. The best part is, after some time, these techniques will become like automations in your workday. You won’t even have to think about doing them, you’ll just do them.

The random alarm strategy

When an alarm goes off, our brain snaps to attention, no matter what we’re doing. In fact, researchers have proven that it’s actually impossible for our brains to ignore harsh, repetitive sounds. You can use this phenomenon to your advantage.

The execution is very simple: Set five to six alarms on your phone to go off at random times during the workday. Each time the alarm goes off, check in with yourself and pay attention to what it is you’re doing and how you’re feeling. Are you focusing on what you should be doing, or have you gone down a Facebook rabbit hole? Have you been working for several hours straight through and need a break?

If you find that 9 times out of 10 you’re caught in the middle of something unproductive or unimportant when the alarm goes off, that could be a sign you’re not doing enough to manage your distractions. Distractions can be a very slippery slope if you don’t keep them in check, so use these alarms as both productivity and mindfulness tools.

You can also use this technique as a transition ritual at the end of your day. With many of us still working from home, a daily alarm is a great way to trigger your brain into recognizing it is time to wind down and shift into home/family time. Set an alarm for about 15 minutes before you usually wrap your day. When the alarm goes off, that’s your signal to start wrapping things up. Finish up that email you’re writing, or start winding down that meeting or call. Personal time is something that should always make the priority list, so let’s give it a standing daily alarm.