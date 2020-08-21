What will happen to TikTok? The Chinese tech giants’ growth playbook holds clues

Donald Trump’s executive orders to block TikTok and WeChat from the U.S. market have set off legal battles and debates over the openness of the internet . But how will these apps’ Chinese parent companies, which have grown rapidly behind a walled garden for many years, maneuver around the bans now that the U.S. government is taking a leaf out of China’s playbook?

I am an American who’s lived in Asia for a decade now. As a venture capitalist based in Singapore, I’ve learned that major tech firms in these two countries share a common goal—mega-growth—but they come at it from different directions, often with contrasting methods. These tactics can help inform how American bans might play out for TikTok and WeChat and their parent companies, Bytedance and Tencent.

How Chinese and American tech titans differ

In the U.S., many of the big online tech firms gained dominance over the past 25 years by displacing legacy dinosaurs—Netflix vs. Blockbuster, Amazon vs. Borders and Barnes & Noble—or inventing entire categories of technology, like Apple and Google. In China, which was a less developed market, the largest tech companies grew without the need to displace established players. In China, the first-mover advantage was very valuable, followed by who could raise the most money—thus creating the first generation of Chinese tech titans like Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent. Meanwhile, in the U.S., companies like Netflix, Amazon, Google, and Apple won through world-class software engineering and user interfaces, out-innovating their competition.

We’ve seen further differences in cultural DNA play out as American and Chinese tech firms competed in other markets. Uber and Amazon pushed their way into Asian countries with product and engineering headquartered back in the U.S. Tencent and Alibaba expanded out of China across nearby parts of Asia with a playbook of minority investments and full acquisitions, similar to a real-estate land grab. Alibaba’s AliPay is known by a dozen different names throughout Asia, such as GCash in the Philippines. Tencent, known for its chat, mobile gaming, and payment apps, invested in Southeast Asian giants like SEA Group and Indonesia’s GoJek.

Unlike American big tech companies, Chinese tech titans tend not to force their products (or their brands) into new markets. They’ve also been more willing than U.S. firms to enter foreign markets via joint ventures. There are dozens of examples of Chinese tech companies launching joint ventures with home-country brands in markets from Indonesia to the Philippines.

But there’s another big difference between how American and Chinese tech companies have grown. China has been blocking dozens of global services from operating within its borders, including Google, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Even Visa and MasterCard were blocked until recently, which gave rise to AliPay and TenPay. By enjoying a walled garden within China, many Chinese apps and services have grown to a size where they now compete globally—which makes them more of a geopolitical threat to American economic interests.

In one sense, Trump’s threat to block Chinese sites like TikTok and WeChat is not a new stance, but a continuation of his positions on trade, immigration, jobs, and his recent war with Huawei. The ban orders are due partly to concerns of exposing personal data on Chinese networks, and partly to concerns of economic competitiveness.