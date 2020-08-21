Who said it? Ethan Hawke’s ‘Tesla’ or Tesla-worshipping Elon Musk?

Google wasn’t around in the days of Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison, but it proves a useful mechanism for telling the two men apart.

In the boringly titled new biopic Tesla, starring a dour Ethan Hawke, the action is occasionally broken up by anachronistic narration from the future. In a couple such instances, the narrator character, Anne Morgan (Eve Hewson), compares the Google search results of the two inventors, with Edison having nearly double the amount of results as Tesla at 65 million. (Double-checking the movie’s findings reveals that Edison has 68 million to Tesla’s 56 million, an impressive edge still, but nowhere near double.)

Considering how much better at self-promotion Edison was than Tesla, it’s something of a surprise that the latter is whom noted egomaniac Elon Musk named his car company after.

“It’s a sociological fact that Elon Musk took the Tesla name and launched Nikola Tesla into the stratosphere,” Marc Seifer, author of Wizard: The Life and Times of Nikola Tesla told the Seattle Times a few years ago, giving short shrift to the band Tesla, David Bowie’s performance as Nikola Tesla in 2006’s The Prestige, and, you know, the invention of the alternating current motor (which literally puts the AC in AC/DC).

As Musk himself said in a 2008 interview, Tesla deserves “a little more play than he gets in current society,” but “on balance, I’m a bigger fan of Edison than Tesla . . . Edison brought his stuff to market and made those inventions accessible to the world.”

Knowing the public-facing Elon Musk, nothing makes more sense than the fact that he would value Tesla’s scientific contributions more than Edison’s but admire Edison more overall, for his marketing savvy.

Musk is much closer in grandiosity to Edison, who is known and beloved by history, than to Tesla, who was on the cover of Time magazine in 1931 but died a poor man in 1943, after years of projects falling apart over financial difficulties. Like Tesla, Musk is responsible for advancing critical technologies like easy electronic payments (PayPal), electric cars (Tesla), and the ability to make Tom Cruise movies in space (SpaceX).