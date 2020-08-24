This tool helped me have my most productive week

I love to try new productivity hacks. And while I consider myself to be fairly organized, some days are better than others when it comes to getting stuff done. Of course, pandemic worries can challenge even the most productive among us, and when the website Doist offered a free quiz to find the productivity method that is a fit for your personality, I was game to try a new method for staying on track. My old methods weren’t working.

I took the short quiz, which asks a series of questions about your job, everyday activities, and preferences. For some of the questions, however, I had more than one answer. For example, “When it comes to achieving your goals, what is your #1 biggest challenge right now?” The answers include “procrastination,” “prioritization,” “work-life balance,” “overwhelm,” “focus,” and “over-commitment.” I would have chosen “all of the above.”

What’s nice about the quiz is that it doesn’t require you to enter your email address. You get your result after answering the last question, and I was matched with Systemist, which is for “people who feel overwhelmed with the number of things they need to do.”

Trying a new system

Systemist is a productivity method designed by Amir Salihefendić, founder and CEO of the productivity app Todoist. It’s meant to be used with a digital task manager. It takes big tasks and breaks them down into small actionable steps that you can complete in an hour or less.

The system helps you prioritize and accept that you won’t get everything done. You use dates to identify time-sensitive tasks, and you mark high-impact tasks so you don’t get distracted by “urgent, but not important” or “not urgent, not important, but really easy” tasks on your list. The goal is to get to “to-do list zero” daily.

“You won’t get everything done, but you should still get to an empty to-do list at the end of the day,” the instructions state. “This involves deciding what to do with the leftover tasks—postpone them to another day or simply delete them if you’ve decided they’re no longer important. This keeps your to-do list from snowballing out of control.”

I tried Systemist for a couple of days and while it was designed for people who find David Allen’s Getting Things Done system too time-consuming and complicated, I decided it was still too much for me. I had checked the box that said I use paper and digital tools equally, but I have to admit that digital tools tend to be out of sight, out of mind for me. I know I do better with a paper tool that stares me in the face.