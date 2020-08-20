How to disable ‘Suggested Posts’ on Instagram: You can’t and here’s why

Hell hath no fury like a userbase scorned, and, unfortunately for Instagram, that’s something the company is finding out just a day after launching a new feature called Suggested Posts . The feature takes over the bottom of a user’s feed—the main screen people scroll down in the app to see the latest pictures the people they are following have posted.

With Suggested Posts, users now only see new posts from the people they follow at the top of their feed, proceeded by a never-ending scroll of posts from Instagram accounts they do not follow but that the app thinks they might be interested in. Instagram’s director of product, Robby Stein, says Suggested Posts came into being because, “We want to bring the best of Instagram to their feed and show them content they will love but might not find otherwise.”

That’s all well and good, but IG users apparently hate the new feature.

Does anyone know how I can get rid of this stupidass Suggested Posts option on @instagram ? Istg that site is like a plague, you breathe and they come up with something else that is completely useless and utterly annoying pic.twitter.com/xQzZFIyIfi — Andrada (@AndryPresh) August 19, 2020

first instagram gives me an ad for something I don’t care about and then it gives me “suggested posts” from people I don’t care about???? who tf is on the ig beta team and approved this shit? pic.twitter.com/V6C79s3L0D — J (@JessicaPalomar) August 19, 2020

Okay, but what's with the suggested posts bruh? IT IS UNNECESSARY TO FILL UP MY TIMELINE WITH POST FROM PEOPLE I DON'T FOLLOW?????? — najiha (@izzatulizhab) August 19, 2020

Given the general dislike of the feature, what the internet seems to want to know this morning is how do you turn off Instagram Suggested Posts?