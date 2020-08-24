How to realign a disorganized work-from-home schedule

One of the best words to describe 2020 is “fragmented.” A lot of the normal rhythms of life have been interrupted by starts, stops, and starts again. And many of the natural partitions among office, school, and home have crumbled.

In the midst of so much change, it’s easy to end up with an exceptionally disorganized work-from-home schedule. If you find yourself in that situation, I want you to know that there are remedies. I can’t guarantee that there will be a great amount of flow, given a lot of uncontrollable factors, but as a time management coach and as someone who has worked from home for 15 years, I do know that there are many things you can still do to improve your work-from-home schedule and decrease your stress.

Here are my top tips for tackling this process.

Wake up at the same time

There’s enough in your schedule that you can’t predict, so it’s critical that you follow routines when you do have a choice. One of those areas is in your wake and sleep time. Pick a time that works well with your body clock, work schedule, and personal commitments, and then stick to that. Set a recurring alarm on your phone for Monday through Friday for this time. And if needed, set a going-to-bed alarm on your phone for Sunday through Thursday nights to remind you when you need to start getting ready for bed.

Treat yourself in the morning

To make sure that you have at least a little “me time” each day, do at least one thing for yourself in the morning. That could be as simple as taking 5 to 10 minutes to drink a cup of coffee and read, journal, or stare out the window. Or it could be something more like taking time to exercise. The key thing is that you do something that makes you feel calm and centered right away so you don’t feel like all you ever do is take care of everyone else’s requests.

Plan your day

I recommend doing both weekly and daily planning to lay out your schedule. But if the idea of weekly planning is too daunting, start with daily planning. This can be more complex, like slotting things into your schedule at certain times.

Moreover, daily planning can be as simple as jotting down your top two to three items that you need to get done for the day as well as any small time-sensitive tasks. Every time you are in between meetings, look back at that list–or to the daily plan you made in your calendar—and try to cross those items off. This will keep you from reverting to answering email during all breaks and not getting any “real work” done until after hours.