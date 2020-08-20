HBO Max’s ‘Singletown’ is a fantasy show for couples in quarantine

Earlier this year, untold thousands of couples, at every phase in a relationship, were suddenly thrust into uneasy cohabitations.

Some of them were recent pairings who decided to move in together because it’s hard to stay away from your partner when you’re terrified during the onset of a pandemic.

Some were long-time sweethearts on the brink of a breakup who decided to stay together because, well, it’s also hard to relocate during a pandemic.

Then there are the rest of us, the neutral members of the shacked-up populace. Things haven’t been great for them either.

All of these disparate groups, even long-time happy cohabitants, have had a tough year of spending glacially paced hours in the same cramped environment, with the same person: working, not working, striving to find mutually satisfactory Netflix offerings, overhearing each other’s therapy sessions on Zoom, and dying just a little each day.

HBO Max’s new series Singletown, however, offers a fantasy vision of newly single life for couples in quarantine—and it should put your own relationship in sobering perspective.

Singletown is like the opposite of Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs, in which two strangers fall in love when they’re forced into a time loop together. The new show instead finds five British couples who are willing to give each other hall passes, and divides them up into two luxury apartments in the same gorgeous building on the Thames, where they spend the summer running through an alcohol-filled gauntlet of sexy singles.