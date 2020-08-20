If Biden wins, corporate purpose will face a higher bar

When Joe Biden rolled out his economic plan last month, he said the old idea that corporations only exist to deliver profits to shareholders and nothing else is “an absolute farce.” Companies also have a responsibility to their workers and our country. It’s a signal that the debate over “corporate purpose” is headed toward a crossroads this November.

In recent years, many CEOs have been pushed by employees, consumers, and investors to speak out on controversial social and economic issues. And they’ve found that taking a stand against a historically unpopular president and his most extreme policies has been a surefire way to win praise and demonstrate their values. But the bar for corporate conscience could soon get a whole lot higher.

If Biden wins, expectations for what it takes to be a values-driven company will increase and business leaders will have to step it up. A glossy ad campaign or generous philanthropic commitment won’t be enough. Getting your own house in order—which many companies still fail to do—will be necessary, but not sufficient. Without the foil of President Trump and his antics, CEOs will have to back specific policy proposals, build coalitions, and put real political muscle behind their principles.

After years on the front lines of politics and government trying to make progress on challenges like climate change and economic inequality from the public sector, we started an agency to help companies committed to doing their part from the private sector. No company is perfect, but when they use the full power of their brand in service of their values, they can change hearts and minds in a way that often can’t be achieved in the stalemate of partisan politics.

Now that Joe Biden has won the Democratic nomination, it’s time for more business leaders to think about how they might navigate the next phase of “stakeholder capitalism.” Here are three lessons from companies we’ve worked with that point the way forward.

First, under a Biden administration, companies won’t have Trump to kick around anymore, so they’ll need to take bold, affirmative stands to show their values. Whether it was withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, banning Muslims from entering the United States, or saying that there were “very fine people” among the white supremacists in Charlottesville, Trump has provided ample opportunity for CEOs to distinguish themselves by criticizing actions far outside the cultural mainstream of corporate America. If Biden replaces Trump, there will be fewer easy chances to express outrage and more hard choices to make about specific policies and legislation that could become law.

Business leaders seeking a model can look to Levi Strauss & Co.’s activism on gun violence. Back in 2016, after a customer accidentally shot himself in a Levi’s store, the company asked shoppers to stop carrying firearms. It was the right thing to do, but did little to drive the kind of systemic change needed to address a national epidemic of violence—the same way that a company reducing its own carbon footprint but keeping silent on environmental regulations is not really taking on the climate crisis.