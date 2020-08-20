How holding onto a perfectionist mindset hinders your progress

I can admit it—I’m a recovering perfectionist. By this I mean, my way of reacting to uncertainty often involves trying to execute everything flawlessly—to be everywhere and available to everyone, sometimes to my own detriment.

I’ve been known to burn the candle at both ends trying to get a project just right. But what I’ve learned in recent years (and this year especially) is that avoiding any kind of mishap won’t help me move the needle forward as a CEO.

When running a business, so many factors remain out of our control, particularly now. This isn’t to say we should embrace complacency, but we also shouldn’t allow ourselves to be hijacked by our mistakes. In fact, according to coauthors Rasmus Hougaard and Jacqueline Carter, an unhealthy fixation on perfection can even slow us down when it matters most.

“In a crisis, when reality is changing by the day (or even by the hour), when there is no way of knowing with certainty what lies ahead or the best course of action to take, there is no time for perfection,” they note in a story for Harvard Business Review. “Suddenly, perfectionism has become a liability.”

There’s no denying that the current landscape we’re living in demands our close attention. But the truth is, perfectionism is harmful even without a global pandemic throwing a wrench into our routines.

In the past 14 years I’ve spent building my company, JotForm, I’ve found the following strategies helpful in learning to embrace failure and focus on the bigger picture.

Leave your ego at the door

In my experience, most leaders tend to be intense perfectionists. And I have to note, this way of doing things isn’t necessarily bad. It drives innovation and the pursuit of excellence. But it can be harmful when it keeps us in the “self-blame game”—a vicious cycle of rehashing every little error and looking it over with a magnifying glass.