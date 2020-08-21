Burnout can creep into your work routine. Here’s how to fight it effectively

If you’re feeling not yourself during this pandemic, you are not alone. Many people are off their game or feeling burned out during this pandemic.

The classic symptoms of burnout are feelings of emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and ineffectiveness. In addition, while burnout isn’t recognized as a medical term in the United States, it is considered an occupational disease in the European Union and a legitimate diagnosis by the World Health Organization.

Moreover, according to one study, women are more likely to struggle with the condition and report higher levels of burnout. Men also suffer from burnout and exhibit different symptoms. Moreover, the reasons for burnout while working from home can vary dramatically among different remote workers during this period of uncertainty and routine change. The research shows that women tend to burn out because of emotional exhaustion, and men burn out because of cynicism.

Sensing burnout

First, it’s important to understand that burnout is more prevalent when people feel a loss of control, as if they are treated unfairly, or disconnected from others. Burnout tends to start with exhaustion and quickly migrates to shame or doubt about the ability to get things done well. It develops into cynicism and finally a feeling of helplessness. It tends to happen under conditions of chronic stress.

One surprising strategy to mitigate burnout, and to feel more “sparked,” is to take on a new challenge; better yet, dive into learning.

The power of learning

If your plate is full, adding something new may seem counterintuitive, but seeking development can be the solution to the feelings that go along with burnout. To approach learning in a healthy way, keep the following benefits in mind.

Learning expands your perspective

Finding ways to develop your skills, whether through learning a new language or developing a new functionality at work, can help you extend your view. When you’re struggling or stressed, your worldview can close in. When you are aware of new opportunities, the horizon broadens, thereby mitigating your feelings of helplessness or hopelessness.