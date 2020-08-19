Movie fans passionately weigh in on the best uses of color in cinema history

In dark days like these, any extra color is appreciated.
This week, the Toronto International Film Festival decided we could all use much more of it in our lives.
Show us your favourite use of colour in a film.
The organization’s official Twitter account sent out a prompt on Monday morning, asking cinephiles for their favorite uses of color in movies. Within hours, Film Twitter had risen to the challenge, busting out an abundance of absorbing screenshots from visually luscious films.
While the average filmgoer may have only subconsciously registered that the use of color in certain films is having an impact on their viewing experience, most hardcore film nerds have had many serious discussions on this topic. It’s why the Instagram account colorpalette.cinema has over a million followers.
Some of the film lovers on Twitter responded with classics, like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Do the Right Thing, Blue Velvet, and Dario Argento’s Suspiria.
Been my fave film for 30years. I still learn from it everyday. pic.twitter.com/YVOWsSdcCH
frederick elmes invented red and blue pic.twitter.com/CufwdLToMq
Love the various shades of color in Dario Argento’s Suspiria pic.twitter.com/w5gl3tAase
Some opted for more obscure works like Paul Schrader’s 1985 film, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters. and 2006’s Curse of the Golden Flower (which is only an obscure pick in America.)
Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters pic.twitter.com/7d1Myxf6TZ
Curse of the Golden Flower (2006) has some incredible color display. https://t.co/U3J8XmEHd5 pic.twitter.com/ne06P46uFz
Some people put forth the work of one director, like Pedro Almodovar, Wes Anderson, and Douglas Sirk.
Reds in all Almodovar films are legendary pic.twitter.com/Im35GddFqm
Really hard not to pick a Wes Anderson https://t.co/taaz8nGRAm pic.twitter.com/mGlqyBO3gs
One of several — basically anything Sirk https://t.co/qoCAlTz0Id pic.twitter.com/jADbYPsEMt
And others were more generous, sharing several of their favorites in one tweet.
Inferno (1980), Moonlight (2016), House (1977), The Love Witch (2016) https://t.co/HIK0NANC9h pic.twitter.com/78TzXgZsV6
https://t.co/V0Hi59ppWF pic.twitter.com/OZWB8NIUtG
https://t.co/EgldqrPq4H pic.twitter.com/2ULmaQsBKP
Hannah Beachler, Oscar-winning production designer of films like Black Panther, weighed in, championed her own work in Moonlight.
I could be bias on this one though ???? pic.twitter.com/koJjbbX3G2
And what tour of cinema color would be complete without Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Colors trilogy?
the three colors trilogy. https://t.co/ypjdmGDSzJ pic.twitter.com/aByueuZPIp
But overall, the responses made it seem as though cineastes appreciate one particular color most of all.
Red in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) https://t.co/VvTnkWXY4G pic.twitter.com/kA7yhqVjI9
Love me a red wall. https://t.co/9uJj5tyxHY pic.twitter.com/GrNjrGyZlE
I had to one dedicated just to the red in Mandy, which I still think is the most unhinged movie of all time, and ALSO Nicholas Cage was perfect in it and I will die on that hill. https://t.co/2MBVGWp34f pic.twitter.com/wRfgkW7UXp
The flowers and the transitions to color in Age of Innocence https://t.co/sfS9nIRXyL pic.twitter.com/KFUMPv5EwY
Nothin by Chanyeol as the colors of a sunset https://t.co/AAjhNQFlIv pic.twitter.com/yD0ERKqtYQ
Raise the Red Lantern https://t.co/Cu4qJu18li pic.twitter.com/WWK4XGP4IS
The use of red in CRIES AND WHISPERS. Bergman felt the color red represented the interior of the soul. https://t.co/AsnupeMQ71 pic.twitter.com/a7GTdFSPxG
