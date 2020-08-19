Movie fans passionately weigh in on the best uses of color in cinema history

In dark days like these, any extra color is appreciated.

This week, the Toronto International Film Festival decided we could all use much more of it in our lives.

Show us your favourite use of colour in a film. — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 17, 2020

The organization’s official Twitter account sent out a prompt on Monday morning, asking cinephiles for their favorite uses of color in movies. Within hours, Film Twitter had risen to the challenge, busting out an abundance of absorbing screenshots from visually luscious films.

While the average filmgoer may have only subconsciously registered that the use of color in certain films is having an impact on their viewing experience, most hardcore film nerds have had many serious discussions on this topic. It’s why the Instagram account colorpalette.cinema has over a million followers.

Some of the film lovers on Twitter responded with classics, like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Do the Right Thing, Blue Velvet, and Dario Argento’s Suspiria.