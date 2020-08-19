UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:50 pm

Movie fans passionately weigh in on the best uses of color in cinema history

A prompt from the Toronto International Film Festival’s account just made Twitter a more colorful space.

Movie fans passionately weigh in on the best uses of color in cinema history
By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

In dark days like these, any extra color is appreciated.

advertisement
advertisement

This week, the Toronto International Film Festival decided we could all use much more of it in our lives.

The organization’s official Twitter account sent out a prompt on Monday morning, asking cinephiles for their favorite uses of color in movies. Within hours, Film Twitter had risen to the challenge, busting out an abundance of absorbing screenshots from visually luscious films.

While the average filmgoer may have only subconsciously registered that the use of color in certain films is having an impact on their viewing experience, most hardcore film nerds have had many serious discussions on this topic. It’s why the Instagram account colorpalette.cinema has over a million followers.

Some of the film lovers on Twitter responded with classics, like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Do the Right Thing, Blue Velvet, and Dario Argento’s Suspiria.

advertisement

Some opted for more obscure works like Paul Schrader’s 1985 film, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters. and 2006’s Curse of the Golden Flower (which is only an obscure pick in America.)

advertisement

Some people put forth the work of one director, like Pedro Almodovar, Wes Anderson, and Douglas Sirk.

And others were more generous, sharing several of their favorites in one tweet.

advertisement

Hannah Beachler, Oscar-winning production designer of films like Black Panther, weighed in, championed her own work in Moonlight.

And what tour of cinema color would be complete without ‎Krzysztof Kieślowski‎’s Colors trilogy?

advertisement

But overall, the responses made it seem as though cineastes appreciate one particular color most of all.

advertisement

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life