The ADA has shaped physical space for 30 years. The internet hasn’t caught up

This summer, the United States is marking a momentous milestone: the 30th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or the ADA. The act, of which Tony was the primary author, was without a doubt the single most important piece of legislation for an entire generation of Americans with disabilities. It so dramatically changed daily life in America—mandating physical measures such as handicapped parking spots and accessible restrooms, equal rights for service in restaurants for patrons with disabilities, and equal pay for workers with disabilities—that today, younger Americans with disabilities can hardly imagine the realities we both faced.

But while the ADA released a torrent of powerful change in the physical world, the digital world has yet to catch up. In fact, 30 years after the passage of the ADA, we are more reliant than ever on digital access, and still woefully far from ensuring accessibility on every digital experience.

That doesn’t mean we haven’t made incredible progress. Consider the past five months, during which more than 45 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic. The path toward applying for benefits has been significantly smoother for Americans with disabilities, many of whom struggle to read and access an online PDF, thanks to an accessible PDF provided by Employee Social Services. This is progress.

And yet, consider this: A 2019 study revealed 98% of the million most popular web pages have accessibility barriers for individuals with disabilities. In the physical world equivalent, imagine 98% of the most popular restaurants lacking wheelchair access, or removing 98% of public Braille signage, or taking away all but 2% of handicapped-accessible parking spots. It’s unthinkable in a post-ADA world, yet it appears the internet is getting less accessible, not more. The problem in the online world is getting worse.

If you don’t think the lack of awareness around digital accessibility is urgent, look no further than Twitter, which earlier this summer rolled out a flashy new feature that allowed iOS users to tweet with their voices. The social media giant sent a series of audio-only tweets to announce the feature, accompanied by a flashing black-and-white image of the tweeting bird itself.

The deaf and hard-of-hearing community immediately pointed out the problem. So did those with photosensitive epilepsy, a condition that can be triggered by precisely the sort of flashing GIF image that Twitter chose to accompany its audio-only announcement.

Within 24 hours, Twitter began to realize the error of its ways and issued an apology, writing—this time in text rather than voice—”We’re sorry about testing voice Tweets without support for people who are visually impaired, deaf, or hard of hearing. It was a miss to introduce this experiment without this support. Accessibility should not be an afterthought.”