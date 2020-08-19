UPDATES: COVID-19
Watch the full DNC roll call to realize why it was the best part of the virtual convention so far

By Christopher Zara2 minute Read

To say that the Democratic National Convention has been hobbled by the absence of a live audience would be an understatement. While it’s had its share of standout moments—Michelle Obama’s call-to-action necklace, Jimmy Carter’s impassioned plea to restore integrity to the White House—the virtual convention has so far felt like an extended infomercial. It’s no wonder why ratings are off by as much as 25% from 2016.

Political conventions are meant to inspire, but the DNC 2020 has mostly been a sad reminder of, well, 2020. Before the event began on Monday, no shortage of pundits speculated about how organizers in the coronavirus era might be forced to reimagine the future of conventions in bold new ways. Instead, they’ve only proven that live audiences still matter. Maybe that’s why TV hasn’t improved upon the format in 60 years.

It’s for all those reasons that one aspect of the convention worked so perfectly well. The Roll Call, a 34-minute segment that featured the official nomination counts, felt like a unifying moment because of the format’s COVID restrictions, not in spite of them. A lively montage of self-isolated voters across 56 states and territories, the segment won instant praise on social media as the delegations read their vote counts and announced their nominations. It was a brilliant showcase of America’s diversity, tenacity, and breadth. Many viewers expressed how the segment was exactly what they needed to see right now:

To be honest, we agree. Did you miss it last night? You can check out the full segment on YouTube or via the embedded video below.

