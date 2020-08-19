The Girl Scouts have just guaranteed a better 2021 with cookies that taste like French toast

The Girl Scouts of the USA has a new cookie flavor for the 2021 selling season: French toast. The Toast-Yay! is shaped like a tiny piece of frosted, sweet toast.

It’ll be available in select areas when the crunchy treats go on sale, which in many regions starts in January.

But gone are the days of coworkers hitting you up to buy from their daughters and nieces, of girls setting up card tables outside neighborhood supermarkets, and of pint-sized door-to-door saleswomen ringing your doorbell.

After a 2020 selling season GSUSA calls “challenging,” the aspiring entrepreneurs will sell solely online and through “virtual cookie booths” on social media.

“Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow and it’s safe to do so, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas,” the organization says.

This announcement about the latest addition to a beloved lineup that includes Thin Mints, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils/Shortbread, Samoas/Caramel deLites, and Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties comes at exactly the right time.