Jemele Hill and Cari Champion will not ‘Stick to Sports’ on their Vice late-night show

When Vice TV announced in June that former ESPN anchors Cari Champion and Jemele Hill would be getting their own talk show on the network, the working title was Disruptors.

While that would’ve been fitting for any number of reasons, namely for the fact of being two Black women who rose to prominence in sports journalism and are now holding court in the still too white and male late-night space, their show eventually changed to Stick to Sports—a title that’s just as charged as the conversations they’ll be having.

.@carichampion and @jemelehill are talking politics, pop culture, and yes, sometimes sports. STICK TO SPORTS premieres Wednesday at 10p. #sticktosports pic.twitter.com/HmK1gQMTvY — VICE TV (@VICETV) August 13, 2020

“Stick to Sports came to us because it’s something we often hear,” Champion says. “Especially while we were working at ESPN, we would hear it whenever we talked about something that someone deemed wasn’t our particular area of expertise.”

Case in point: When Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

“We would often hear, if we tried to defend Colin or say that we understood his point of view, that we should just stick to sports,” Champion says. “It’s not fair to tell our athletes to stay in whatever bubble they want them to stay in, i.e. stick to sports, but then turn around and ask them to join us in the fight against cancer. Whenever it’s an uncomfortable topic, i.e. police brutality, social justice, people don’t want to have that conversation. So this is an ironic title in so many ways, because we’ll do anything but stick to sports.”

With Stick to Sports, Champion and Hill will give their takes on everything from pop culture and news (and yes, sometimes sports) with special guests (first up: LeBron James), all through their particular lenses as Black women.