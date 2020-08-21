British fashion brand Boden just launched the most put-together loungewear line, perfect for working from home

While Boden may not be a well-known brand name in the US (yet), the online fashion retailer is beloved in the UK, where it was founded in 1991. Known for its versatile designs made for everyone in the family, Boden has a traditional-yet-fun look. You can find thousands of covetable styles in the online store on any given day—from British Tweed Blazers and sweet shirt dresses in the women’s department to cord trousers in the men’s . There are also plenty of options for girls , boys , and baby designs as well. Diving into the endless styles on Boden feels comparable to raiding the closet of your chic, well-to-do British cousins—everything’s there that you could ever want to wear. Including, now, comfy activewear.

Like all of us, Boden has realized the power of a good WFH uniform. That’s why the brand has launched an all-new athleticwear collection that can comfortably take you from a morning jog to an afternoon Zoom meeting. Designed with contrasting color block detailing and graphic prints, these sleek and stretchy pieces are meant to stand out against your sea of black leggings and plain tees.

The Sweatshirt is just as cozy as your favorite college crew neck but ups the oomph with unique embroidery and fun patterns.

The not-so-basic Jessica leggings have all of your favorite legging qualities: super soft and stretchy material, flat seams that never itch or chafe, a wide waistband, and supportive (and flattering!) construction. But what makes these special are the rich, happy, graphic colorways.

And to complete a set (perfect for outdoor yoga and HIIT classes), Boden also created the racerback-style matching Jessica sports bra to go with the leggings.

The Hannah Sweatshirt Dress is anything but sloppy, thanks to clean lines and structured pockets. With a statement necklace or earrings, you could pull this dress off at the office (if and when that day ever comes). We love the above-the-knee hem, the three-quarter length sleeves, and the soft jersey fabric.

If joggers are your thing (and if they are, we get it), Boden has launched both flowy, wide-leg and fitted versions to its new collection. The Thelma Joggers are the perfect cropped, wide-leg fit, and are made of buttery soft cotton jersey blend fabric. Meanwhile, the fitted Cuffed Jersey Joggers have a bit of stretch (thanks to a dose of elastane) to keep the more streamlined fit feeling extra cozy.