Hate Trump? Buy this merch to remind people to vote

Michelle Obama had one clear message in her keynote at the Democratic National Convention this week: Voting matters, in this election more than ever before. She said that with her speech, but she emphasized it with a gold necklace emblazoned with the word “Vote.”

If you want to follow Obama’s lead and use fashion to encourage people to vote, there are plenty of options to choose from, ranging from $10 Gap shirts to the $295 chain the former First Lady wore. As Obama reminded viewers, voting in the midst of a pandemic is likely to be more laborious than usual, so it’s critical that people make a plan in advance—whether that means anticipating long lines at polling booths or requesting an absentee ballot in plenty of time.

Clothes and accessories are a way to reinforce the importance of voting, both to keep the issue top of mind and to act as a conversation starter with friends and family. If you’re looking for something to add to your wardrobe, there’s plenty to choose from. Here are some of our favorite pieces.

Birdies flats

$165

The footwear brand Birdies dropped a capsule collection of leather flats that feature original artwork from designer Danielle Stern. Each pair incorporates symbols from the history of women’s suffrage, including the yellow rose that women wore to show their support of the movement and handwritten words reminiscent of simple suffragist posters. In conjunction with this launch, Birdies is donating $10,000 to Step Up, which helps girls in under-resourced communities. The collection sold out quickly, but the company is currently restocking and has created a waiting list.

Clare V. tote

$25

The luxury handbag designer has a limited edition canvas tote bag featuring all the French conjugations for verb “to vote” (“I vote,” “you vote,” they vote,” etc.). The bag was created in partnership with When We All Vote, a nonpartisan group cochaired by well-known names like Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 10% of proceeds will go to the organization.