Google has retooled its search and maps with vital wildfire information

As wildfires rage in California, and Colorado reports the second largest wildfire in that state’s history, Google has announced it will be providing near-real-time information about such conflagrations on its search engine and mapping platform.

In addition to breaking news from media sources, information from local government offices, and safety tips from the Red Cross, Google will provide updated maps of the extent of fires, based on satellite data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and information about road closures and alternate routes. In a videoconference demonstration, Google product manager for crisis response Can Comertoglu showed how Google Maps provided directions from Glenwood Springs to Avon, Colorado, routing around a usual short route along Interstate 70, with a note that the route was affected by the ongoing fires in the area.

The company did a pilot test of the program last year around roughly five wildfires, working with agencies such as California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Office of Emergency Management in Boulder, Colorado, to make sure they could provide information accurate and timely enough to be useful.

“This information is potentially life and death when we’re talking about fast-moving disasters like fires,” says Ryan Galleher, program manager for crisis response at Google.

Updates to Google’s driving directions can help people get to safety if familiar roads are closed.

In Boulder County, where significant wildfires have been an issue every month of the year except for January, there is a reverse-911 style service to notify residents via phone call about emergencies such as fires. But the service is opt-in, and especially with the decline of landlines, not all residents are signed up. Having the information available through Google provides another way for people to get real-time data about disasters that can rapidly erupt, says Justin Bukartek, the deputy director of the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, a joint city and county agency.

“Speed is the name of the game out here,” he tells Fast Company. “This is just a force multiplier for us as far as notifying our residents.”