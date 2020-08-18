UPDATES: COVID-19
Here are the funniest memes about Kasich’s ‘We’re at a crossroads’ comment at the DNC

On opening night of the Democratic National Convention, the former Ohio governor threw his weight behind Joe Biden with the world’s most literal metaphor.

[Photo: Flickr user Alex Hanson]
By Starr Rhett Rocque2 minute Read

Day one of the 2020 Democratic Convention kicked off last night with speeches from elites from both sides of the aisle. Michelle Obama, Governor Cuomo, and Bernie Sanders were among the Democratic stars to kick off the event, but there was also a prominent Republican voice in the mix: John Kasich.

The former Ohio governor delivered his speech while standing at a fork in a road and proclaiming, “America is at a crossroads.” Get it? He’s a Biden-supporting Republican trying to convince undecided voters and potential defectors from his own party that now is the time to be okay with voting for Obama’s Veep. Kasich at the crossroads is the visual representation of how this isn’t an easy decision for some.

Naturally, Kasich’s on-the-nose symbolism got Twitter’s attention.

Obvious commentary about the obvious

The requisite reference to two Crossroads movies

The lone nod to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Theories on what really has Kasich in knots

