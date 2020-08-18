Here are the funniest memes about Kasich’s ‘We’re at a crossroads’ comment at the DNC

Day one of the 2020 Democratic Convention kicked off last night with speeches from elites from both sides of the aisle. Michelle Obama, Governor Cuomo, and Bernie Sanders were among the Democratic stars to kick off the event, but there was also a prominent Republican voice in the mix: John Kasich.
The former Ohio governor delivered his speech while standing at a fork in a road and proclaiming, “America is at a crossroads.” Get it? He’s a Biden-supporting Republican trying to convince undecided voters and potential defectors from his own party that now is the time to be okay with voting for Obama’s Veep. Kasich at the crossroads is the visual representation of how this isn’t an easy decision for some.
Naturally, Kasich’s on-the-nose symbolism got Twitter’s attention.
Obvious commentary about the obvious
You gotta admire John Kasich’s commitment to the “America is at a crossroads” metaphor. pic.twitter.com/rPPHGI5wdw
— Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) August 18, 2020
America is at a crossroads, John Kasich says, being way way too literal. pic.twitter.com/M1hcjHBJX9
— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) August 18, 2020
John Kasich: "America is at a crossroads." #DemConvention @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/GjHSNTwdB9
— GIPHY News (@GIPHYNews) August 18, 2020
John Kasich while standing at a literal crossroads: "America is at a Crossroads."
Me: pic.twitter.com/IkAoA1s1ZW
— Mike Lewis (@CromwellLewis) August 18, 2020
Kasich literally standing at a crossroads is so him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RfQFNldx6v
— lisa S Marie (@frequentbuyer1) August 18, 2020
kasich: "we are at a crossroads"
the crossroads: pic.twitter.com/Ruto7JXQsV
— Tony Joe (@the_tonyjoe) August 18, 2020
Dear God they have John Kasich talking about the crossroads we're at as a nation while he stands at a literal crossroads. pic.twitter.com/ZEx7dpQkom
— infinita tristeza (@AvenidaDe1aPaz) August 18, 2020
John Kasich after saying “this country is at a crossroads” while standing at a crossroads #DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/mNqtgnb1q6
— Adam Beaudry (@AdamBeaudry15) August 18, 2020
The requisite reference to two Crossroads movies
John Kasich is at a crossroads. They really should have got Britney Spears or Ralph Macchio instead. pic.twitter.com/vuyZHqXmVq
— Jack Hunter (@jackhunter74) August 18, 2020
Kasich: You sure about this?
Aide: Absolutely, we’ll green screen crossroads in pic.twitter.com/1tddUXT2vu
— CHEX RAPMAN (@steve_jorbz) August 18, 2020
The lone nod to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Kasich said meet me at the crossroads #DemocraticConvention #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/8K7HxmOGMp
— Dora Dora Dora ???????????? (@TinyPrincess_D) August 18, 2020
Theories on what really has Kasich in knots
It keeps John Kasich up at night. #crossroads pic.twitter.com/DE0pL4iFSg
— The Contrarian Report (@ContrarianRepo) August 18, 2020
Just like John Kasich I stand at a crossroads every night of quarantine pic.twitter.com/anRVZk8ls9
— Melissa Rule (@melissamrule) August 18, 2020
Do your thing, twitter
#DNCConvention #kasich #crossroads pic.twitter.com/FO5IzFkwkp
— Betty Vine (@bettyvine) August 18, 2020