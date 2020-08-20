How to use virtual career fairs to find a job during the pandemic

Career fairs used to be a great place for entry-level candidates to discover new companies and get some informal one-on-one time with hiring managers. Then, the pandemic happened, and this form of recruiting became too risky. But career fairs didn’t go away altogether. Like many other types of events, they went virtual.

“A lot of companies were holding virtual hiring events pre-COVID, and they were starting to gain momentum,” says Chris Salzman, who runs virtual career fairs for CareerBuilder. “Naturally they’ve had a big uptick due to the pandemic, as companies pivot and leverage virtual hiring solutions.”

How it works

While technology makes career fairs possible, it also changes how they’re facilitated. At a traditional career fair, candidates can walk in and meet with a variety of companies, stopping by booths to learn about the employer. With virtual fairs, however, events are often company-specific, and candidates must register in advance to book time to chat with a recruiter.

“If a hospital is hiring for nurses and medical assistants, for example, they would put on a virtual event and broadcast it to public, advertising the positions they’re hiring for and giving candidates a marketplace where they can sign up for event,” says Salzman. “Then the candidates would log into an online forum on the day of event to meet with recruiters.”

Another difference is in the prescreening. Most events aren’t open for “walk-ins.” Candidates are scheduled for predetermined time slots. They’ll get reminders about their appointments and have to confirm attendance. Once they log in, they’ll wait in the virtual lobby.

“There might be 15 recruiters with an organization hiring for various roles,” says Salzman. “If the candidate is not a good fit for their needs but could be a fit for one of their colleagues, they may send them back to the lobby to wait to talk to another recruiter.”

How to stand out

To improve your chances of getting a slot, Salzman says candidates should spend time perfecting their résumé so they are chosen. “Your résumé should be up to date, one page, concise, and relevant to the position,” he says. “Make sure it highlights all of the relevant skills that would make you a good fit for specific role.”