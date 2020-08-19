Netflix’s ‘High Score’ is as immersive and engaging as the video games that inspired it

A flow state, as coined by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi , occurs when a person is so fully absorbed by an activity, time itself moves faster. The hours just slip away.

According to the creators of Netflix’s new docuseries High Score, this is exactly the kind of experience video-game designers have always strived to create for players.

It’s also the kind of experience they wanted to create with High Score, whose six 40-minute episodes are so immersive and engaging, viewers may be shocked to reach Game Over so quickly.

Director France Costrel first became interested in video games as a subject when she worked as showrunner on Great Big Story’s Emmy-nominated series, 8-Bit Legacy. After it was over, though, she realized there was a lot more story left to tell. More importantly, though, she realized there were also other ways to tell it. What if someone looked at video games through the lens of the people behind them—not only the creators and the characters, but also the players?

What if that someone was she?

Costrel soon began putting together a deck to pitch Netflix on the idea, and then recruited some of her former colleagues from Showtime’s ​docuseries Dark Net​, including executive producer Melissa Wood, to bring it to life. The next step was figuring out just what kind of show they would create together.

“A lot of the focus on other documentary series have been more on the games themselves,” the director says. “And we felt like this was a good opportunity to go through more behind-the-scenes stories with these people and explore their creativity.”