5 places to find remote-only jobs that will let you work from home forever

So you’ve been working from home since March. You don’t miss the commute, and you’ve found you’re actually more productive. Now you’re having serious reservations about going back to the office.

Why not let the good times roll and just work from home forever? Take it from me: It’s the best.

Also take it from me: It’s not always easy to find remote jobs, especially when it comes to traditional job-hunting sites. Here’s where to track them down.

1. Established Remote Companies

The Established Remote Companies page on Github is a great first stop if you’re looking for companies with a remote-first mindset that have been around for a bit.

The list isn’t exhaustive, but it does showcase only companies that have at least 50 employees and that hire across multiple time zones. It’s also geared toward engineers, with a column for necessary coding skills, but many of the companies listed here hire remotely for other positions, too: marketing, HR, legal, and the like.

Start here to get a feel for what’s available and who’s who among some of the more serious players in the remote-first space.