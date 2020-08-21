5 reasons to let students keep their cameras off during Zoom classes

As the 2020-21 school year gets underway—both at the K-12 and college level—many students find themselves attending online classes via Zoom or similar teleconferencing platforms.

Furthermore, more than 1.5 million students attending public schools or going to college experience homelessness in a given year. Students may not want to share information about their living situation with their classmates, but a requirement to use video may force them to do so since their peers might realize what’s going on when students have to connect to class from their cars or local establishments. The problems listed here are not comprehensive and do not begin to address the additional concerns for students who require classroom accommodations. This discussion has also not touched on the situations that teachers face. Many educators struggle without a way to see and engage with their students regularly and have tried to use video for this purpose. These concerns about required video in online classes are not aimed to prevent teachers connecting with students. The goal is to ensure that students feel comfortable and safe while learning online. There are many ways to engage with students through distance learning and it may take time to find a system that works best for everyone. But, based on my research, I believe that required video should not be part of it. Tabitha Moses is an MD/PhD candidate at Wayne State University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.