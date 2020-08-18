Transparency alone won’t fix pay gaps. Here’s what will

There are a couple of countries in the world that have gotten pay equity legislation right. The U.S. is not one of them.

But Australia is. Why? In 2014, they started requiring companies to publicly disclose their pay equity analyses. In the years that followed, they went from 18.5% to 13.9% in 2019.

Transparency works, on many levels. The executive team of Blizzard Entertainment found this out the hard way. Their employees did what many do in the face of opaque pay practices: they filled that void by crowdsourcing and sharing their own pay, to the consternation of Blizzard’s leadership team and PR department.

Kudos to employees for trying to take matters into their own hands. Unfortunately, it’s a misguided effort because it creates a poor substitute for the truth. A crowdsourced spreadsheet of individuals’ pay may get attention from management and the media, but it’s something that often highlights issues that are not legitimate while masking real problems.

Blizzard employees are doing the right thing by demanding more from their employer. The company is the only entity that has access to all the data needed to do an adequate analysis of pay equity and practices.

For Blizzard—or any other company contemplating creating a robust and effective pay equity strategy—transparency is key. But they must look at transparency on two levels.

First, they need to allow employees to have visibility into their own pay metrics. Everyone knows what they, personally, are paid. But incredibly, many employees do not know what grade, band, or level they are in. For those that do, many do not know where in their grade/band/level they sit. True transparency allows employees to know where in the pay grade or band does their pay fall, how they’re paid relative to that band, and what limits there are to move within that band.