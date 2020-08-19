5 ways to revamp performance reviews during the pandemic

Everyone seems to have an opinion about performance reviews and whether they work. But most employees want feedback, according to a recent survey by employee visibility software company Prodoscore. The survey found that roughly half of respondents don’t find performance reviews helpful in measuring employee performance. On the employee side, two-thirds aren’t excited about participating in the process and about one in three said the process made them feel anxious.

Now, add in a pandemic where employees are facing additional stressors such as full-time remote work, possible infection, fear, and additional caregiving responsibilities. It can be tough to ensure you’re measuring performance appropriately and keeping employees engaged, says Mike Goldman, founder of Performance Breakthrough, a performance consulting firm.

“There needs to be a performance plan where you’re looking at what did you do a great job of, what are your natural talents and strengths that we need to leverage?” he says. That requires more than just checklists and rankings—especially with all of the mitigating factors the pandemic has introduced.

As you think about how to evaluate your teams during this time, here are five ways you can improve the performance review process in an ongoing way:

Be clear about expectations—in advance

For many people, work has changed. Recognizing exactly how the workplace has shifted and identifying new expectations is the first step in crafting an appropriate pandemic performance review, says Deborah Brouwer, a partner with employment law firm Nemeth Law. “Right now, it’s time to be talking with employees. ‘We’re setting up our performance criteria for the end of the year. Here are the things I’m going to be looking at. What do you think about those goals, those criteria?’ Have conversations now,” she says.

You need to be more interactive with employees now, Brouwer says. Check in more frequently. Be sure you have systems of communication to stay on top of work status and how they’re managing their jobs. But, also be mindful that you’re not creating too many distractions with the additional check-ins. Having a regularly scheduled way to do so will help avoid catching them off guard and time to prepare. This can be an important way to support the performance you want to encourage with the review, she says.

Understand the employee’s situation

Now, more than ever, you need to understand what your employees are dealing with in addition to their work, says Traci Wilke, senior vice president of people at The Learning Experience, a nationwide child-care and education franchise. Wilke has also held HR leadership roles at Starbucks and Coach, among others. She recommends asking employees questions like: