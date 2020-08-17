This mask-shooting gun solves the American problem of not wearing masks

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, wearing a mask to curb spreading and/or contracting the virus has unsurprisingly become a political flashpoint in America.

What would seem like a common-sense measure has been debated by some as an infringement on their rights, often ending in the latest viral tantrum of the week. While 72% of Americans say they always or very often use a face mask in public, there’s still a niggling 18% who say they rarely or never wear a mask, according to a recent Gallup poll.

The anti-masker issue is largely an American one that’s only abetted by the dismal response and action from the Trump administration—all of which has made America the global leader in COVID-19 cases by a wide margin.

U-S-A! U-S-A!

In response, inventor Allen Pan just created an “American solution” for an “American problem”: a mask-shooting gun.

America has a pandemic problem so I solved it by making a gun: pic.twitter.com/WRaiuVU90K — Allen Pan (@AnyTechnology) August 15, 2020

“We’re going to make these people understand whether they want to or not,” Pan says in his video detailing the project. “I’m going to put together the second amendment with healthcare. That’s right: guns and public safety. Boom. Best of both worlds!”