If businesses want to promote justice, they can help end the prison-industrial complex

The 13th Amendment, enacted at the close of the Civil War, didn’t exactly end slavery when it stated “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.” This loophole made room for authorities to work around the abolition of slavery and gave birth to the American prison-industrial complex. Today, oppressive laws and policies continue to expand the reach and impact of that system rooted in enslavement and unjust, even torturous practices condemned by the Western world—from solitary confinement, withholding or delaying healthcare, and retaliatory practices from judges who increasing sentences for people who reject plea bargains to the outright murder of prisoners.

In America, Black people are incarcerated at five times the rate of white people, and one in four Black men will go to jail at some point in their lives. Today, we are at a tipping point. Rather than continue to contribute to a fundamentally dehumanizing system, Americans are calling to dismantle it, and that pressure needs to come from every side—in the streets, at our desks, and on the trading floor. We must divest permanently from every link in the supply chain and take responsibility for the role business interests play in society, because staying silent and doing nothing are not defensible options.

Business profits and prisons

A “prison-industrial complex” is not possible without the “industrial” part, which is made up of thousands of American businesses around the country, many of them publicly traded and household names, such as Sherwin-Williams, which sells the paint that covers prison walls and handily provides a design compliance guide for prison contractors; Aramark, which provides food, commissary items, and cleaning supplies to prisons and jails; and 3M, perhaps most well-known for manufacturing Post-its, which uses prison labor in its product cycle.

Incarcerated people also make everything from license plates to body armor to mattresses—and are often paid less than a dollar per day for their work, if they’re paid at all. This labor isn’t always voluntary; if an inmate does not work, they can face punishments such as solitary confinement. The prison-industrial complex may not be visible to the average consumer, but it’s massive: Tens of billions are funneled into the private sector through vendor contracts with healthcare providers, food suppliers, commissary merchants, prison contractors, and countless others. These private corporations have fully monetized crime and punishment with the help of our government.

In moral terms, this structure is unconscionable, but it persists. It’s so entrenched that even prisoner-led protests and hunger strikes meant to call attention to this moral problem have, up until now, done little to bring about any change for the 2.3 million incarcerated individuals in the U.S.

As the Black Lives Matter protests continue, Americans are determined not just to call local police departments and governments to account, but American companies, too. Historically, businesses have not been interested in taking a permanent, effective stand against enslavement in the U.S., loath to let profits slip through their fingers. But now is not the time for weighing economic risk or parsing profit margins. It’s time for businesses across America to acknowledge their role in supporting mass incarceration and permanently divest from the prison system.