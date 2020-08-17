How to watch the Democratic National Convention live on CNN, MSNBC without cable, or free online

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is happening this week. History will be made on multiple occasions as former vice president Joe Biden becomes first presidential candidate to accept a major party nomination via live stream and Senator Kamala Harris of California becomes the first woman of color to accept the vice presidential nomination from a major party.

Although the event technically takes place in Milwaukee, don’t expect to see the screaming crowds and concert-like atmosphere of conventions past. In the coronavirus era, the Democratic National Committee has opted to make this a mostly virtual event.

The DNC 2020 begins tonight (Monday, Aug. 17) at 9 p.m. ET and continues through Thursday. Tonight’s speakers include Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and former first lady Michelle Obama, among others.

You can check out the full schedule and speaker lineup here.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the DNC 2020 live on your phone, computer, or smart TV, good news: Watching it for free is easier than ever! I’ve rounded up some ways to watch below:

Stream for free on a digital platform

The DNC is providing plenty of ways to stream the convention, including on the following platforms:

You can also download the Democratic National Convention app and watch directly on one of the following streaming devices: