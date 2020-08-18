This Chrome trick will finally make your to-do list useful

While setting out goals for the day is a great idea in theory, the habit was too easy for me to ignore. Instead of starting my day with apps such as Todoist or Things, I’d always dive right into email, Slack, and my usual round of must-read websites before tackling whatever deadlines seemed most pressing.

Over the past few weeks, however, I’ve made a little change that’s vastly improved my day-to-day organization: I’ve replaced my web browser’s new tab page with one that has a to-do list built in. Adding a task list to the one app I use the most has made those daily goals inescapable.

Here are a few different apps you can use to set up to-do lists on your own new tab page in Chrome, Firefox, or any browser with Chrome extension support, such as the new Microsoft Edge.

Simple to-dos with Tabliss

If you’re unfamiliar with alternative new tab pages, my colleague JR Raphael wrote about some of them in March, and I also mentioned a couple more in my recent roundup of new productivity apps. By installing these extensions in Chrome or other popular browsers, you can replace your default new tab page with one that provides extra features.

My go-to of late has been an extension called Tabliss, which works with both Firefox and Chrome. Unlike a standard new tab page, Tabliss can be customized with all kinds of useful widgets, including a simple to-do list. If you’d rather not install it right away, you can play around with it first on this page.

To add a to-do list, just click the gear icon in the top-left corner, click the “Add a new widget” drop-down menu, then select “Todos.” You can then click the + icon at the center of the screen to add new items to your list, and click the circle icon to mark them as complete. If your browser is set to sync extensions, your list will automatically sync between devices as well.