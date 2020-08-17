It’s time to rethink work for the COVID-19 era—performance management is the first step

I’m a huge fan of formal performance reviews. In my 10 years leading technology companies, I’ve come to see these exercises as invaluable. When done right, they can change careers, take working relationships to the next level, and increase employees’ happiness and sense of purpose. They can engender empathy between employer and employee.

In an ideal world, employees would receive constant feedback on their performance and would, at any point in time, know what they do well, how they can leverage their strengths, and what they need to improve. Managers would regularly meet with their direct reports to discuss how to support and adapt targets and projects to each employee’s ability and aspirations, professional and personal. The HR department would use reviews as a way to identify career opportunities, training needs, and unique skills waiting to be applied to existing and future business challenges.

Unfortunately, this is almost never the case. Everybody gets busy. Most managers dread and even avoid delivering criticism, no matter how constructive and useful it can be. Performance targets and expectations are not always clarified—and when they are, they are soon outdated, especially in fast-growing businesses like tech startups. Most one-on-one conversations tend to be focused on what the employee can do for the company (i.e., on his/her/their deliverables) and barely address what the company can do for the employee and how confident the employee is feeling.

And so, in countless organizations, annual, semi-annual, or sometimes quarterly performance reviews end up serving as the much-needed forcing mechanism to deliver this kind of feedback, albeit in a preformatted, somewhat cumbersome way. Often performance reviews are a manager’s only opportunity to consciously spend time thinking about the future of a collaborator in the business. Reviews are also extremely useful in creating a scalable and more transparent system for decisions around compensation and promotion, especially in companies with several hundreds, if not thousands, of employees. And the public nature of the process—to some extent—protects employees against discrimination.

So, as I wrote: While I understand the imperfections of formal performance reviews, I’m a big fan.

As an industry almost entirely dependent on its ability to recruit and retain the best talent, tech has been at the forefront of many innovations in talent management. Companies like Netflix, Google, and Facebook have implemented a large number of initiatives, including constant feedback, the “Keeper Test” (where a manager is asked, “Would you fight to keep that employee?”), the separation of performance review and salary discussions, and peer reviews.

The true challenge is how the tech industry can become more accommodating to challenges beyond the workplace while still preserving the growth mindset that has fueled so much of its success.

Most tech employees are now five months into their work-from-home experiment—and many of them are likely to continue working remotely for the foreseeable future. Amazon extended its work-from-home policy until the end of the year; Google until the summer 2021. Twitter, Facebook, and Slack have announced that some employees can work from home permanently. As a result, the industry’s proven capacity to rethink traditional HR processes—and the performance review, in particular—is going to be critical.