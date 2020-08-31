The U.S. education system is in crisis. Now’s the time to reinvent it

This story is part of Fast Company‘s Reinventing Education package. As millions of students begin school during a deadly pandemic and global recession, we’re highlighting the ongoing efforts to keep children safe in the classroom, educate them remotely, and help their parents manage a new second shift. Click here to read the whole series.

The childcare industry received a mere $3.5 billion from the federal CARES Act, and, while certain states are trying unconventional solutions such as paying childcare providers’ salaries or covering daycare tuition fees, most parents are left to their own devices. The resulting frustration is reflected in the findings of Fast Company‘s exclusive Harris poll: More than half of those surveyed (57%) say they wish schools would just cancel the fall semester altogether and open fully in the spring. Perhaps unsurprisingly, dads who were surveyed expressed a far more optimistic outlook on the upcoming school year than moms: While fathers indicated that their most common emotion about the year ahead was hope, moms said it was uncertainty. That disparity may be due to the fact that working mothers are reportedly cutting back on their work hours due to extra caregiving needs at rates four to five times higher than working fathers. This unequal distribution of labor in heterosexual relationships means there’s a real risk of turning back the hard-fought gains that women have made in the workforce. But despite the incredibly steep challenges faced by parents, educators, and students, there are stories of success and inventive workarounds. Creative teachers are turning to new technologies—or old ones—to help kids stay engaged. Some schools, which have always done more than just educate students, are picking up the slack: helping kids get laptops and medication, making sure they have art supplies and enough to eat when their parents have been laid off. Some companies, recognizing the importance of parents in the workplace, are increasing subsidies to help employees access childcare or allowing overwhelmed parents to take paid leave. Others are advocating for more substantial federal assistance. Remote learning companies are finding ways to support teachers and kids. Even Zoom, which isn’t an education company at all, has redesigned some of its features to help teachers. But a true reinvention of how this country educates students goes far beyond virtual babysitting apps or help with digital lesson planning. It would require a systematic, critical look at the educational systems we have in place—and who they’re serving. It would take a massive amount of funding, too, to support public schools. “We have the chance to do something really ambitious here,” writes Fast Company contributor and USC professor Darby Saxbe. “A once-in-a-generation moon shot or Marshall Plan to make public schools better and more resilient.” The stories in this week’s Reinventing Education package will outline the depths of the challenge facing our families, teachers, and the entire U.S. education system—and look toward solutions that could help us overcome this crisis. Read more here.