Why staying ‘on’ constantly hurts the effectiveness of remote communication

Remote work isn’t a new concept. But during the coronavirus pandemic, its uptake by companies of all sizes, across industries, has grown exponentially and shows no sign of slowing down.

In May 2020, Canadian tech darling Shopify made headlines after announcing its plan to go “digital by default,” transitioning the majority of its company to permanent remote work. And in the U.S., several cities announced relocation incentive programs in support of the growing remote workforce, and also to bring some economic relief to those regions.

Throughout the pandemic, technology has been integral to the operation of teams, and to their ability to maintain (and improve) interoffice communications. However, this growing reliance on digital solutions has also illuminated gaps in how we could be using technology more effectively in our new remote environment

Ideas around “successful” remote work

Successful remote work is often solely attributed to having access to technology that enables remote connectivity and instant communication. While this is important, focusing on immediacy and instant communication—think of workplace communication tools such as Slack or Zoom—satisfies only part of the equation. In actuality, it can be quite dangerous.

Our heavy reliance on technology has implied that employees are always digitally “on” and available. This isn’t particularly surprising when you look at digital entertainment figures. According to Nielsen, staying put at home could mean a 60% increase in the amount of content we consume. However, an “always on” mentality fails to acknowledge how intertwined our work and personal lives have become in the wake of COVID-19—think about the parents who, over the course of a few months, have become their children’s teachers, or young adults who are now living with and caring for elderly family members.

The pandemic has revealed that successful remote work depends on more than one type of communication—and real-time virtual communication isn’t the only solution. Instead, look for ways that employees can engage with one another, but in a way that doesn’t require immediate back-and-forth, or for everyone to be “present” at the exact same time within virtual workspaces.

The underdog of effective remote work

Business leaders have long celebrated remote work for its ability to empower employees by giving them ownership of their workday in order to reach optimal productivity. But of equal importance to the discussion are the challenges associated with remote work. Previous studies have found that a lack of nonverbal cues, a continued focus on the screen to stay engaged, and reduced visibility of the people you’re interacting with are just some of the culprits that lead to virtual fatigue. The good news is that asynchronous collaboration can help combat that.