This dizzying video presents the year’s most popular songs on TikTok

If you’ve ever wanted to see a visual representation of the most popular songs on TikTok, then TikTometer has you covered.

But first, the backstory about how TikTok is a great app for musicians.

Part of why the platform has exploded is because it’s an app that makes going viral extremely easy. Songs get exposure all across the internet as people hop on and create new challenges ad nauseam. Overexposure is all any unknown or moderately successful musician can hope for. For example, Lil Nas X went viral on TikTok with “Old Town Road” after having previously posted the song on other social media with no luck. Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie have also had success on TikTok, as well as Cookiee Kawaii, who was virtually unknown before her song “Vibe (If I Back It Up)” took off.

Now that all eyes are on TikTok, it’s not surprising that there are websites that actually track the most popular songs on the app. That’s where TikTometer comes in. It lists popular TikTok songs by week and month. In an increasingly more visual society, it makes sense it would also translate those lists to video form.

Yesterday, TikTometer released a 60-second clip on TikTok (naturally) that features the most popular songs of the year, from January 1 to July 16. It’s a frenetic visual and audio representation of the songs people have been loving. The easiest way to watch it is to focus on the songs at the top of the list.

The Kiboomers brought in 2020 with “The Months of the Year.” That song lasted for about a week before the shift to the next song. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” enjoyed a lengthy (for the internet) reign, and there were also tunes from Kesha, Playboi Carti, and various producers who remixed popular music or created their own beats.

See for yourself.