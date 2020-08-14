How to help the post office: Things you can do to support the USPS right now

As you’ve probably heard by now, the United States Postal Service is in trouble. President Trump has all but admitted he wants to undermine the vital mail service to make mail-in voting more difficult. And he has help: Last week, the Trump-appointed postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, announced sweeping changes to the USPS leadership that includes the resignation or displacement of almost two dozen executives, and this week Vice News reported that mail sorting machines are already being deactivated.