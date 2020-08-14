It’s time to end the law that lets businesses pay less to people with disabilities

The continued struggles of women, minorities, and individuals with disabilities to achieve equality in the workplace are partly the result of societal and cultural forces, but they differ in at least one key respect: The law explicitly enables employers to pay workers with disabilities less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25. In other words, under the law, individuals with disabilities may earn less than their colleagues who are not disabled due to a trait they cannot change.

This is the result of a section within the Fair Labor Standards Act dating back to 1938. While this landmark law had a profound impact on America’s economic, workforce, and social development by creating a federal minimum wage, establishing overtime pay, and prohibiting oppressive child labor, it proved discriminatory toward people with disabilities. By creating a subminimum wage for workers who were at the time seen as “substandard” given their perceived productivity levels, the Fair Labor Standards Act failed to protect individuals who use wheelchairs, are blind or deaf, or have cerebral palsy, autism, or certain other physical or mental health impairments.

In effect, the Fair Labor Standards Act granted employers the right to use discriminatory pay practices when it comes to workers with disabilities upon receipt of a certificate from the Department of Labor. To receive this certificate, employers simply provide the Department of Labor with a few basic pieces of information such as government contracts held, an hourly wage survey of workers with disabilities, and details about the workers intended to be paid a subminimum wage—including identifying the primary disability deemed to affect job productivity and assigning these individuals a job productivity rating.

As of January 1, 2020, more than 1,200 employers nationwide are certified to employ more than 300,000 workers with disabilities in subminimum wage jobs. This is the case despite the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act 30 years ago, which specifically prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities. It also continues despite the passage of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, which requires employers, as part of the Department of Labor certificate application process, to submit verified documentation that the workers they plan to pay a subminimum wage have received counseling, information, and referrals concerning employment-related services and training opportunities.

The bottom line is that even in 2020—more than 80 years after the Fair Labor Standards Act went into effect—the U.S. still permits businesses to treat certain individuals with disabilities as if they have minimal skills or aptitude for work. Indeed, there are recorded instances of employers paying almost barbaric wages: as little as $1 per hour, or less, if those with physical or mental disabilities cannot work at the same speed or efficiency as colleagues who do not have a disability.

These unfair and discriminatory practices must end, and businesses need to lead the way. As the movement for greater equality for women and minorities in our workplaces and society moves forward, we cannot leave behind those with disabilities, who in the U.S. make up an estimated 26% of the population. The stakes for these individuals, especially in the midst of a global pandemic, are simply too high, and the discrepancies in opportunity compared to their peers without disabilities are too stark.

For working-age adults, those with disabilities have recently endured unemployment rates more than double that of the rest of the population. In 2018, an analysis showed that only four in 10 of these working-age individuals had jobs. When taking into account the educational qualifications of those with disabilities, the numbers are even more abysmal. Working-age adults with a disability and a college degree have an employment rate that is 10% lower than all adults with a high school diploma and 27% lower than those with a college degree.