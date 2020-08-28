Why David Arquette’s wrestling doc is a love letter to the sport, himself—and you

Back in 2017, David Arquette noticed that his breathing was more labored than it should’ve been. When his condition worsened to severe chest pains, he got a stress test that led to doctors placing two stents in his heart.

“Before I went into surgery, I was looking over my life like, ‘My family loves me. My wife loves me. I have a decent career,'” Arquette says. “But I really started thinking about the wrestling thing. I wish that hadn’t gone down that way.”

As a way to promote his 2000 film Ready to Rumble, Arquette had entered the world of professional wrestling for a brief story arc that led to him winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship that year.

Wrestling fans were irate.

Not only did Arquette not pay his dues before claiming the highest honor in the sport; his wrestling persona was mainly used for comic effect, which many felt made a mockery of wrestling. Some people in Arquette’s position may have dismissed the backlash as just a ham-fisted marketing ploy, but Arquette, who’s actually a hard-core wrestling fan, took it very personally.

“I’d been telling myself all these stories: You’re not good enough. You’re stupid. I always had a problem reading as a kid, so I just beat myself up all the time,” Arquette says. “So when you read it or somebody says it to you, it starts confirming what you are telling yourself.”

He decided to try wrestling one more time, doing it the right way. He brought the idea to the team at documentary studio XTR, and soon after You Cannot Kill David Arquette was in motion.