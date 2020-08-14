Why the statue of Harvard’s first Black graduate could be a model for rethinking monuments

Ever since the University of South Carolina put up a statue of Richard T. Greener—who in 1873 became the school’s first Black professor—one of my favorite things to do has been to eat lunch on a bench nearby to watch how people interact with it.

Greener—who taught for four years when the university was desegregated during Reconstruction—went on to become a widely recognized lawyer, scholar, diplomat, and activist for racial justice. Some people come to the statue with a purpose, often to show it to others and take pictures. Others pass by and look at Greener’s likeness with curiosity. Usually when they read the plaque at the base, they pause with a look of surprise. I watch them read the plaque again and then walk around the statue as if to evaluate if this story could be true. As a historian who examines the role that race played in the social and political structure of the South, especially as it relates to higher education, I know that not only is the story completely accurate, but I believe how the statue in honor of Greener came to be holds important lessons for today. This is a time when there is an intensified movement—particularly at America’s colleges and universities—to remove statues and names from buildings or organizations that pay homage to Confederate leaders and others with racist views. As part of America’s reckoning with its oppressive past, the nation now faces the question not just of what statues and other images should be taken down, but what else—if anything—should be put up in their place. What should become of the empty pedestals where some of these statues once stood? Should they remain empty or be replaced with memorials that honor the victims of—and victors over—racism? I believe the story of the Greener statue helps illuminate a way forward. Harvard’s first Black graduate The story begins in the fall of 2010, when Katherine Chaddock, a professor of higher education, mentioned during a graduate course she was teaching that she had seen a plaque near Harvard Square commemorating Greener as Harvard’s first Black graduate. A student then asked why he hadn’t heard of Greener and what there was on campus to commemorate and remember him.

Political science professor Todd Shaw connected Greener’s pioneering legacy to his own in his remarks before the statue was officially unveiled. Shaw in 2017 became the first African American to chair the University of South Carolina’s political science department. “In each case, for varying reasons, both Greener and I were and are proud to serve though the road to our appointments were admittedly a long time in coming.” The statue not only celebrates Greener’s contributions; it stands as a symbol of how we can reclaim and understand a lost, misunderstood, or misrepresented history. Who will your campus honor? Making the statue a reality required a grassroots process that took more than seven years. The process involved identifying a site with the university architect, approvals from the Board of Trustees, and fundraising. President Harris Pastides helped push it over the finish line and supported it as a means to help “build, not divide” the community. The point is that erecting new statues to replace the ones that have fallen out of favor may not always be a quick and easy process, although perhaps it could become easier given the current momentum behind efforts to replace monuments to the Confederacy and others who sought to uphold white supremacy. But regardless of how long it may take and who all gets involved, what is clear is that it all must start with two simple questions: Who is and isn’t recognized on our campus? And why? Christian K. Anderson is an associate professor of higher education at the University of South Carolina. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.