COVID-19 is crushing the architecture industry—but not in the ways you’d expect

When the economy starts to decline, architects often feel it before anyone else. Economic uncertainty tends to put major investments on hold, and for the multiyear process of designing and constructing a building, looming recessions are like poison.

“Architecture is tied to the economy. In fact, it is one of the first industries that is affected when there’s a dip in the economy or a recession,” says architect Victor Body-Lawson. He runs a 12-person architecture firm in Harlem and has weathered several economic storms since opening shop in 1993. “We had a lot of projects in the pipeline in the proposal stage before the pandemic, and some of those projects have actually been put on hold. I’m hoping that they’ll come back around.”

The current economic downturn has meant that many development projects have hit the skids. According to a June survey of 31 design, planning, and development companies by Appleseed Strategy, a slowdown is coming to the business of building. More than 70% of firms saw their billings drop in the second quarter of 2020, and more than 85% expected them to drop in the third quarter.

But that doesn’t mean everything is coming to a halt. According to leaders of architecture firms across the country, while some projects are undeniably hurt by the pandemic, other types of buildings are seeing even more demand than before the pandemic hit.

Down: Offices and Hospitality

Lockdowns and quarantines have left many offices and hotels around the world nearly empty, and that has drained developers’ appetites for new ones. “The issue of who is going to need office space is a big question,” says Nancy Ruddy, cofounder of the New York-based firm CetraRuddy. Her firm has one large office project nearing completion, but she says they have no plans to take on other new offices for the time being.

New hotel projects are not likely to see much interest in the coming months, either. Three-quarters of respondents to Appleseed Strategy’s survey express low confidence about the health of the hospitality sector by the end of 2020.

Up: Housing

Body-Lawson says one perhaps surprising building type has managed to survive the pandemic, at least in New York: affordable housing. But given the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on lower-income people, maybe it shouldn’t be surprising at all. “They are considered to be essential projects,” he says. “They were funded before the pandemic, so they are continuing.” He says other affordable housing projects that haven’t yet gotten city funding are likely to, later this year or early the next.